Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 374,710 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 374,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $246,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $983,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 31,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,693. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

