Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $22.62 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 22,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,619. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

