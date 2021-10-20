Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $11,198,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,914,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

