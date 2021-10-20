Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $2.80 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 283,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 23,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,491. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

