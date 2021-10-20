Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $3.08 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 3.79% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of THMA stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 51,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,431. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

