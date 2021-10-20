Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $3.42 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TBCP. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP remained flat at $$9.76 on Wednesday. 13,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.