Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.11 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 411,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $8,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,197,000.

SKYAU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,141. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

