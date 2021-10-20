Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.85 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 4.94% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBEA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $388,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $1,941,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $4,838,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $970,000.

SBEA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 1,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

