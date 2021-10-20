Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $1,037,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

DCRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,215. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.