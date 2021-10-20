Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

