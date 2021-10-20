Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHQAU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,077,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,484,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the 2nd quarter worth $16,484,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,277,000.

Shares of SHQAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 52,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

