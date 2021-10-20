Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 3,058,408 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058,408 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Genworth Financial worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,978 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,974. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

