Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $4.30 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 424,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,139,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,078,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,297,000.

DNAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

