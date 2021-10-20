TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €26.77 ($31.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €27.14 and a 200-day moving average of €26.76.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

