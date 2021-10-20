Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.47. 1,370,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.