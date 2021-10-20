Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $18.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $21.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

TRGP stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

