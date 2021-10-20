Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as high as C$2.86. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 526,170 shares changing hands.
TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
