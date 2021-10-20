TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,590.00

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and last traded at GBX 1,588 ($20.75), with a volume of 79920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,528 ($19.96).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,218.64.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

