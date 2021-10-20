TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TCRR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 2,992,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,115. The company has a market cap of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $70,607,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,686,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $24,384,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.