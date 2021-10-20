TD Securities Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.00.

Shares of ERO traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.02. The company had a trading volume of 167,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.74. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

