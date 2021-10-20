TD Securities Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$77.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLF. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.00.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE SLF traded up C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.56. 264,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,043. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.04.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.741948 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.