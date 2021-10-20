TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$40.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.42.

TSE:CCO traded down C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,617. The firm has a market cap of C$13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.88. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$33.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.1103006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

