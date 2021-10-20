TD Securities Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.42.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.73. 941,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.76. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.30 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.