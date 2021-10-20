TD Securities Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:LIF traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$36.72. 149,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,596. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$79.23 million for the quarter.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.