TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.44% from the stock’s previous close.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Janus Capital Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 9,458,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,479,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. ICON Advisers purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Company grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Company now owns 208,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

