TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 6,458,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

