Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.47

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.47 and traded as high as C$40.00. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$39.90, with a volume of 6,292 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

