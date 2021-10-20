Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.42.

TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

