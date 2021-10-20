TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of TEGNA worth $69,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312,397 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 283,020 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TEGNA by 894.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,018,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 916,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

