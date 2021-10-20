Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.15% of Teladoc Health worth $38,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.