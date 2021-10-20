Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.