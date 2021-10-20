Tele2 AB (publ)’s (TLTZY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.50. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

