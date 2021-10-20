Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $15.250-$15.500 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $3.550-$3.650 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect Teledyne Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $436.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.76.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

