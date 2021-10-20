Tellor (TRB) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $114.79 million and $34.30 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.47 or 0.00088486 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00196124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00093735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,078,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,537 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

