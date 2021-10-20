Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 330.2% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $36,802.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00091130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.34 or 0.00365827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00034555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

