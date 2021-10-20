TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.50

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.50 and traded as high as C$27.94. TELUS shares last traded at C$27.84, with a volume of 1,253,816 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$37.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2515605 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

