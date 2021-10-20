Tendies (TEND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57,429.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $289,020.89 and $57,429.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,896,632 coins and its circulating supply is 7,496,632 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

