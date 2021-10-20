Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $75,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

