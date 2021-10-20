Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of THC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.