Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.87 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

THC traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. 1,264,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

