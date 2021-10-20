Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.871-5.171 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.06 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

THC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

