Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 1,264,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.