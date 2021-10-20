TERA (TERA) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $90,201.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00068842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,826.74 or 1.00023315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.12 or 0.06339507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00022392 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

