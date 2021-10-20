Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Ternium worth $28,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Ternium stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

