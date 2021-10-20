Terracoin Price Tops $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $624,133.98 and approximately $1,195.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,990.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.67 or 0.00990412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00274125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00269224 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036104 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002506 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.