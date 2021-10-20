TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $72.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003975 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006556 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,731,399,523 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

