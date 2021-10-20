Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSCDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TSCDY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,895. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

