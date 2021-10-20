Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $6,050,170.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $865.80. 13,140,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The stock has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

