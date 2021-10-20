Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $865.80. 13,140,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.