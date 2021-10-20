Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.22.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $867.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,141,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

